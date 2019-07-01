Stephen Curry Flew to Hear Kevin Durant’s Decision Face-to-Face

by July 01, 2019
4,013

Stephen Curry caught a flight from Shanghai to New York, for a face-to-face meeting with Kevin Durant as he decided to leave Golden State for Brooklyn.

Curry wanted to let KD know how much he appreciated their time together in The Bay.

The two superstars reportedly never developed the type of close relationship Durant supposedly craved, and hopes to form with Kyrie Irving in BK.

Per The Athletic:

Stephen Curry flew straight to the New York area from Shanghai, China. But he wasn’t going to pitch Kevin Durant on why he should stay with the Warriors. It was already too late. He was on the plane when the news broke that Durant was leaving for Brooklyn.

And Curry didn’t turn the jet around or cancel the trip. Because it wasn’t about recruiting. It was about respect. It was about thanks.

His trip to New York was seen as a last-ditch effort to keep Durant.

But Curry went to have one last moment with Durant as teammates. To tell him one more time how much he appreciated him for the three years they had. They’d won two championships together. Dominated the league together. Made history together. He was there to wish Durant happiness and peace, express his support for his decision. And when Curry got to Durant’s apartment in Manhattan, Durant confirmed to Curry his decision that their time together was over. Face to face. Man to man. Friend to friend.

Related Report: Knicks Unwilling to Offer Kevin Durant a Max Deal

         
You Might Also Like
Hassan Whiteside of the Miami Heat

Trail Blazers To Acquire Hassan Whiteside In Trade With Heat

9 mins ago
1,549
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Michael Carter-Williams To Re-Sign With Magic

25 mins ago
68

Anthony Davis Says He ‘Always Looked Up’ to LeBron James

2 hours ago
346

Kawhi Leonard Spoke to Magic Johnson About the Lakers

3 hours ago
7,549
Cory Joseph of the Indiana Pacers

Cory Joseph Agrees To Three-Year Deal With Kings

3 hours ago
478
Tomas Satoransky of the Washington Wizards

Bulls, Wizards Agree To Tomas Satoransky Sign-And-Trade

3 hours ago
459

TRENDING


Most Recent
Hassan Whiteside of the Miami Heat

Trail Blazers To Acquire Hassan Whiteside In Trade With Heat

9 mins ago
1,549
seth curry

Seth Curry To Sign With Dallas Mavericks

20 mins ago
790
Michael Carter-Williams of the Orlando Magic

Michael Carter-Williams To Re-Sign With Magic

25 mins ago
68

Anthony Davis Says He ‘Always Looked Up’ to LeBron James

2 hours ago
346

Stephen Curry Flew to Hear Kevin Durant’s Decision Face-to-Face

2 hours ago
4,013