Stephen Curry Flew to Hear Kevin Durant’s Decision Face-to-Face

Stephen Curry caught a flight from Shanghai to New York, for a face-to-face meeting with Kevin Durant as he decided to leave Golden State for Brooklyn.

Curry wanted to let KD know how much he appreciated their time together in The Bay.

The duo of Stephen Curry and Kevin Durant. So much potential. Not enough time. It never got to be what it could have been.https://t.co/3stCng9gL4 pic.twitter.com/DyzJDduT3c — Marcus Thompson (@ThompsonScribe) July 1, 2019

The two superstars reportedly never developed the type of close relationship Durant supposedly craved, and hopes to form with Kyrie Irving in BK.

Per The Athletic:

Stephen Curry flew straight to the New York area from Shanghai, China. But he wasn’t going to pitch Kevin Durant on why he should stay with the Warriors. It was already too late. He was on the plane when the news broke that Durant was leaving for Brooklyn. And Curry didn’t turn the jet around or cancel the trip. Because it wasn’t about recruiting. It was about respect. It was about thanks. His trip to New York was seen as a last-ditch effort to keep Durant. But Curry went to have one last moment with Durant as teammates. To tell him one more time how much he appreciated him for the three years they had. They’d won two championships together. Dominated the league together. Made history together. He was there to wish Durant happiness and peace, express his support for his decision. And when Curry got to Durant’s apartment in Manhattan, Durant confirmed to Curry his decision that their time together was over. Face to face. Man to man. Friend to friend.

