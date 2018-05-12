Is Steph Curry The Greatest Shooter Of All-Time? 🤔

by May 12, 2018
1,627

On Friday, the Warriors shared a fire clip of Stephen Curry effortlessly draining 18 threes in a row.

The comments tell the story:

The video also reignited the debate about where Curry ranks among the greatest shooters in NBA history:

In your opinion, where does Curry rank? Comment below.

RELATED
Kevin Durant: Stephen Curry ‘Off the Leash’

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

Stephen Curry: Chris Paul ‘Was A Great Mentor’ To Me

2 hours ago
248
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Discussing Contract Extension With Warriors

5 hours ago
891
cavaliers celtics ticket prices
NBA

Celtics-Cavs East Finals Ticket Prices Most Expensive This Decade

1 day ago
1,175
NBA

Steve Kerr: Rockets Don’t Have Edge Over Warriors

1 day ago
992
NBA

Rockets-Warriors Tickets Are Most Expensive For Conference Final This Decade

3 days ago
7,603
NBA

Draymond Green: ‘I Got Much Respect For Rondo’ 💯

3 days ago
3,078
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Marcus Morris Is Confident He Can Put The Clamps On LeBron

14 mins ago
101

Shaq’s Baseball Swing Is Comedy ⚾️

27 mins ago
18

Gordon Hayward: ‘I’m Feeling Like An Athlete Again’ 🙌

1 hour ago
376

Stephen Curry: Chris Paul ‘Was A Great Mentor’ To Me

2 hours ago
248

THROWBACK: LeBron Dropped 45 Points In 2012 ECF Game 6 Win Over Celtics 👑

3 hours ago
376