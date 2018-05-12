Is Steph Curry The Greatest Shooter Of All-Time? 🤔

On Friday, the Warriors shared a fire clip of Stephen Curry effortlessly draining 18 threes in a row.
Greatest shooter of all time. 🤷♂️ (via @warriors) pic.twitter.com/tI0fyrIbKr
— SLAM Magazine (@SLAMonline) May 11, 2018
The comments tell the story:
Layups! https://t.co/4QKaFxCEaP
— DWade (@DwyaneWade) May 11, 2018
Somehow he cheating…I just ain’t figured it out yet
— Zaywop (@Zaytxven) May 11, 2018
This dude is so consistent the video looks like its on a 5 second loop
— Kyle Jordan (@Kyle_Jordan) May 11, 2018
This shit truly is not fair,
Homie. Like seriously.
Is there a cheat code?!
— Hell Trell 🤟🏾 (@FollowThaTrell) May 12, 2018
Stephortless
— Trenton (@TButter_11) May 11, 2018
The video also reignited the debate about where Curry ranks among the greatest shooters in NBA history:
In the conversations with Ray Allen, Reggie, Korver, Dale Ellis, Nash, Peja. Only a matter of time until he gets up there in all time makes and it’ll be no question.
— Saomonella (@saomonella) May 11, 2018
I’m a big Ray Allen and Dale Ellis fan (Sonics) but Curry is easily the greatest shooter of all time. That’s not a knock on the rest of the guys in your list, but Curry has taken it to another level.
— Dangeric E (@Seattlelife) May 11, 2018
Best shooter of all time, period. If not, please provide name and numbers for whoever the supposed best (at mid-range) is. #stephBetter
— Justin Webb (@JustinWebb) May 12, 2018
That’s not Reggie Miller
— International GM (@jstafford545) May 12, 2018
Ray Allen the best. Jesus Shuttleworth com’on
— Maxadaisical (@Maxadaisical) May 12, 2018
Youre the greatest shooter of all time if people think this video is on a loop 😂🤷🏻♀️
— Ins Mable (@Xmablex) May 12, 2018
This guy is the greatest shooter of all time 🤷🏻♂️ pic.twitter.com/DdlLSPWzZE
— +41 Akso (@mirrow24) May 12, 2018
— Spida future MVP (@randyslade) May 11, 2018
