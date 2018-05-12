Is Steph Curry The Greatest Shooter Of All-Time? 🤔

On Friday, the Warriors shared a fire clip of Stephen Curry effortlessly draining 18 threes in a row.

The comments tell the story:

Somehow he cheating…I just ain’t figured it out yet — Zaywop (@Zaytxven) May 11, 2018

This dude is so consistent the video looks like its on a 5 second loop — Kyle Jordan (@Kyle_Jordan) May 11, 2018

This shit truly is not fair,

Homie. Like seriously.

Is there a cheat code?! — Hell Trell 🤟🏾 (@FollowThaTrell) May 12, 2018

Stephortless — Trenton (@TButter_11) May 11, 2018

The video also reignited the debate about where Curry ranks among the greatest shooters in NBA history:

In the conversations with Ray Allen, Reggie, Korver, Dale Ellis, Nash, Peja. Only a matter of time until he gets up there in all time makes and it’ll be no question. — Saomonella (@saomonella) May 11, 2018

I’m a big Ray Allen and Dale Ellis fan (Sonics) but Curry is easily the greatest shooter of all time. That’s not a knock on the rest of the guys in your list, but Curry has taken it to another level. — Dangeric E (@Seattlelife) May 11, 2018

Best shooter of all time, period. If not, please provide name and numbers for whoever the supposed best (at mid-range) is. #stephBetter — Justin Webb (@JustinWebb) May 12, 2018

That’s not Reggie Miller — International GM (@jstafford545) May 12, 2018

Ray Allen the best. Jesus Shuttleworth com’on — Maxadaisical (@Maxadaisical) May 12, 2018

Youre the greatest shooter of all time if people think this video is on a loop 😂🤷🏻‍♀️ — Ins Mable (@Xmablex) May 12, 2018

This guy is the greatest shooter of all time 🤷🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/DdlLSPWzZE — +41 Akso (@mirrow24) May 12, 2018

In your opinion, where does Curry rank? Comment below.

