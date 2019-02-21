Stephen Curry: ‘I Definitely Feel Like I’m Better Than I Was Three Years Ago’

by February 21, 2019
3,072

Stephen Curry says he is a better player today than he was when he was named a unanimous MVP.

Curry, 30, is averaging 28.6 points a game and shooting 44 percent from behind the arc.

The future Hall of Famer adds that he could still win a third MVP award, regardless of the superstars on his team and the shifting narrative in the League.

Per Yahoo! Sports:

“Everybody can come up with certain narratives,” he says on the topic of the MVP award. “It’s clear who the best guys in the league are, who’s helping the team win. Comparing numbers and styles … beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I don’t know why I can’t [win again], but I feel confident in knowing what type of player I am. I’m sure [Kevin Durant] would say the same thing.”

It’s amazing his name doesn’t come up often enough in MVP conversations, a fact he doesn’t consider to be as puzzling as he does a simple fact of life.

“I definitely feel like I’m better than I was three years ago,” Curry said. “It’s a good feeling knowing successes I’ve had personally don’t get in the way of progress with the team, getting better and finding ways to expand your game. Experience, more maturity and being challenged in new ways definitely helps.”

He pauses before asking: “How many guys have three? Michael [Jordan], [Larry] Bird, LeBron [James]…” His voice trails off before the rest of the elite company is revealed: Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone.

“If it happened, you could add me to that list,” Curry said. “Anybody who’s had one knows the feeling of what it’s like to hold that trophy up the first time, and the next time. You know how driving of a force that can be.”

Related
Stephen Curry: ‘I Can Keep This Up for the Foreseeable Future’

     
You Might Also Like

Report: Warriors ‘Internally Mused’ About Chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo

18 hours ago
15,272
The Post Up

Post Up: Kevin Durant Named All-Star Game MVP as Team LeBron Defeats Team Giannis 🏆

3 days ago
2,373
NBA

Steve Kerr Fined $25K for ‘Verbally Abusing and Confronting’ Ref

6 days ago
2,511
NBA

Daryl Morey: Rockets to Be ‘Toughest Opponent’ for the Warriors

1 week ago
3,386
The Post Up

Post Up: Kevin Durant Torches Heat for 39 Points at Oracle Arena 🔥

1 week ago
1,542
The Post Up

Post Up: Sixers Take Down Nuggets in Tobias Harris’ First Game 💪

2 weeks ago
2,249

TRENDING


Most Recent

Stephen Curry: ‘I Definitely Feel Like I’m Better Than I Was Three Years Ago’

2 hours ago
3,073

LeBron James: Playoff-Level Intensity ‘Activated’

3 hours ago
1,086

Joel Embiid to Miss at Least a Week Due to Sore Left Knee

3 hours ago
228

Zion Williamson Leaves Game vs. UNC With ‘Mild Knee Sprain’

11 hours ago
1,331

Report: Warriors ‘Internally Mused’ About Chasing Giannis Antetokounmpo

18 hours ago
15,272