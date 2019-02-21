Stephen Curry: ‘I Definitely Feel Like I’m Better Than I Was Three Years Ago’

Stephen Curry says he is a better player today than he was when he was named a unanimous MVP.

Curry, 30, is averaging 28.6 points a game and shooting 44 percent from behind the arc.

New for @YahooSportsNBA: Steph Curry's role in keeping his dynasty from being crumbled by Draymond-KD confrontation: "You gotta get right in it. You listen (while) understanding I don’t have all the answers." https://t.co/LczkmUjyqf pic.twitter.com/lZaW5r5wsh — Vincent Goodwill (@VinceGoodwill) February 20, 2019

The future Hall of Famer adds that he could still win a third MVP award, regardless of the superstars on his team and the shifting narrative in the League.

Per Yahoo! Sports:

“Everybody can come up with certain narratives,” he says on the topic of the MVP award. “It’s clear who the best guys in the league are, who’s helping the team win. Comparing numbers and styles … beauty is in the eye of the beholder. I don’t know why I can’t [win again], but I feel confident in knowing what type of player I am. I’m sure [Kevin Durant] would say the same thing.” It’s amazing his name doesn’t come up often enough in MVP conversations, a fact he doesn’t consider to be as puzzling as he does a simple fact of life. “I definitely feel like I’m better than I was three years ago,” Curry said. “It’s a good feeling knowing successes I’ve had personally don’t get in the way of progress with the team, getting better and finding ways to expand your game. Experience, more maturity and being challenged in new ways definitely helps.” He pauses before asking: “How many guys have three? Michael [Jordan], [Larry] Bird, LeBron [James]…” His voice trails off before the rest of the elite company is revealed: Magic Johnson, Wilt Chamberlain, Bill Russell, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Moses Malone. “If it happened, you could add me to that list,” Curry said. “Anybody who’s had one knows the feeling of what it’s like to hold that trophy up the first time, and the next time. You know how driving of a force that can be.”



