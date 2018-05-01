Stephen Curry: ‘I’m Still Durable’

Stephen Curry is expected to suit up in Game 2 of the Warriors’ second-round series against the Pelicans, and the two-time MVP says he remains a durable player despite his nagging injuries this season.

Curry is listed as “probable” on the verge of a retrun from a left knee injury.

Stephen Curry expected to return from knee injury for Game 2 @JanieMcCAP #NBA https://t.co/5DpXZ7jvXU — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 30, 2018

Golden State routed New Orleans 123-101 in Game 1.

