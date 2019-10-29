Stephen Curry: ‘It’s Easy to Throw Darts at a Team Trying to Figure it Out’

Stephen Curry and Golden State are “starting from scratch” this season, and he’s doing his best to keep things in perspective as the chrorus of criticism rains down on the once-mighty Dubs.

Steph Curry: "Everybody loves to label you when you're down, when you're losing. That's easy. It's easy to go on TV and say whatever you want. It's easy to throw darts at a team trying to figure it out…Say whatever you want to fill that 24-hour news cycle. It's cool with us." — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 29, 2019

The Warriors earned their first win of the season Monday night, holding off the New Orleans Pelicans 134-123 on the road.

It will come as no shock that this lone victory did not satisfy Draymond Green, who contends that his squad remains far from elite.

Per The AP:

“We’re still not a very good team,” Green said. Green had 16 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists, leading the Warriors to a 134-123 victory over winless New Orleans on Monday night. Stephen Curry had 26 points, 11 assists and three steals for Golden State, which dropped its first two games by 19 or more points before dominating a Pelicans squad that was missing three injured starters, including top overall draft choice Zion Williamson. “We got to continue to compete at a high level. The first two nights we didn’t do that. Tonight we did,” Green said, stressing the Warriors have seven players with three or fewer years of experience in the NBA. “As leaders of this team, we continue to try to bring it every night and give them something to follow and, you know, we’ll win some games.”

