Stephen Curry Not Worried About Being in MVP Conversation

Stephen Curry isn’t sweating the unlikelihood of bagging a third MVP award this season.

Curry is more concerned with chasing rings than the “narrative” surrounding who wins the NBA’s highest-indivisual honor.

Per The Athletic:

“There is no narrative,” Curry said. “Every year, there are a few players in the mix. This year, it’s like five deep. If you’re not in that conversation …” […] “I don’t care,” he said, seamlessly executing a shoulder shrug, smirk and eye roll simultaneously. “I just know the narrative isn’t there so I would have to go above and beyond. So, it’s whatever. I’m blessed to have three rings. I’m good.”

The 30-year-old future Hall of Famer adds that he’s only getting better as a player.

“We don’t have three rings if I don’t play the way that I played,” Curry told The Athletic. “So what else can I do? It sounds stupid and cliché and, whatever, passive. Like I’m deflecting or something. “But I know I’ve gotten better every year. I know that even if people don’t. I’m better. That’s all I need to know.”

