Stephen Curry Not Worried About Being in MVP Conversation

by October 19, 2018
357

Stephen Curry isn’t sweating the unlikelihood of bagging a third MVP award this season.

Curry is more concerned with chasing rings than the “narrative” surrounding who wins the NBA’s highest-indivisual honor.

Per The Athletic:

“There is no narrative,” Curry said. “Every year, there are a few players in the mix. This year, it’s like five deep. If you’re not in that conversation …”

[…]

“I don’t care,” he said, seamlessly executing a shoulder shrug, smirk and eye roll simultaneously. “I just know the narrative isn’t there so I would have to go above and beyond. So, it’s whatever. I’m blessed to have three rings. I’m good.”

The 30-year-old future Hall of Famer adds that he’s only getting better as a player.

“We don’t have three rings if I don’t play the way that I played,” Curry told The Athletic. “So what else can I do? It sounds stupid and cliché and, whatever, passive. Like I’m deflecting or something.

“But I know I’ve gotten better every year. I know that even if people don’t. I’m better. That’s all I need to know.”

Related
Stephen Curry: Three-Peat ‘Attainable’ for the Warriors

     
You Might Also Like
NBA

Anthony Davis: ‘If I Have to Be Westbrook, I Will Be Westbrook’

2 days ago
5,919
NBA

Kevin Durant Doesn’t Need ‘Anything Extra’ from the Warriors

2 days ago
2,316
Kyrie Irving
Kicks

NBA Kicks of the Night

2 days ago
3,220
jayson tatum celtics
NBA

Post Up: Jayson Tatum Leads Celtics To Opening Night Win Over Sixers

2 days ago
2,208
warriors 2018 championship ring
NBA

The Warriors Receive Their 2018 NBA Championship Rings

3 days ago
625
NBA

Warriors Owner ‘Not Too Worried’ About Kevin Durant’s Future

4 days ago
3,043
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Pat Riley ‘Pulling the Plug’ on Jimmy Butler Trade

32 mins ago
143

‘It’s Not That Fast’: LeBron James and the Lakers Need Time to Form Chemistry

1 hour ago
405

Stephen Curry Not Worried About Being in MVP Conversation

2 hours ago
357

Kobe Bryant: ‘The Lakers are Going to Surprise a Lot of People’

4 hours ago
1,590

Post Up: Nik Stauskas, Dame Lillard Spoil LeBron James’ Lakers Debut

9 hours ago
730