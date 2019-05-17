Stephen Curry Outduels Seth Curry in Game 2

The Curry brothers put on a show Thursday night in Game 2 of the Western Conference Finals, with Stephen Curry winning the latest round of his sibling rivalry with Seth Curry.

The elder Curry’s 37 points, 8 rebounds and 8 assists led the Golden State Warriors to a dramatic 114-111 victory over the Trail Blazers, overcoming a 16-points, 4-steal performance from Seth.

Portland now heads back home down 2-0 in the series, and still without any answers for Steph and the Dubs.

'I was trying to get in his head': The Curry sibling rivalry briefly took over Game 2 https://t.co/4H8jdNYRQn — Ramona Shelburne (@ramonashelburne) May 17, 2019

Per ESPN:

“It worked out perfectly tonight,” Stephen Curry joked after the game. “He played well, and we won.” The room laughed. It was the perfect older brother thing to say. But damn it, Seth Curry wanted this one. And Sonya wanted it for him, too. “You know what my prayers have been?” she said, looking over at her younger son. “For Seth to steal the ball from Stephen, go down and hit a shot and lift his arms up.” Seth actually did that Thursday. In fact, three of his four steals in the game came at the expense of his older brother. “I feel like I’ve seen every Warrior game over the last 10 years,” Seth Curry said. “Every Steph game. So I feel like I know some of the things they like to do and some of the things he likes to do.”

