Stephen Curry: Playing New-Look Lakers ‘Should Be Fun’

Stephen Curry says he’s looking forward to facing LeBron James and his new squad.
Curry, having battled James in four consecutive NBA Finals, says “it should be fun” to see the Lakers rekindle the buzz of past years.
Stephen Curry ready to see LeBron James even more often https://t.co/peuQlZ1kts
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 7, 2018
Steph adds that he’s eager to unexpectedly team up with DeMarcus Cousins next season.
Per AP:
“And a whole new-look Laker team with some of the young kids. It should be fun, the Bay Area and L.A. and the whole thing,” Curry said Monday in a sit-down with The Associated Press while hosting his annual elite camp at Ultimate Fieldhouse. “When I first got into the league Oracle would be buzzing any time the Lakers came in. There probably will be a revolution of Laker fans that are going to try to creep in but I hope Bay Area and Dub Nation we keep control of that competition because we’re on top right now.”
Cousins has never been to the playoffs and can now chase a championship alongside fellow All-Stars Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson.
“It’s interesting because nobody going into free agency thought about DeMarcus as an option then all of a sudden he found his way onto our team,” Curry said before getting in an on-court workout of his own. “So for us to have a new dynamic, a new look, whenever he’s fully healthy it should be amazing. I think we got better. Obviously we lost some pieces that were very vital to us winning a championship but you’ve got to evolve, you’ve got to find different things to focus on as you’re trying to repeat, so it should be exciting.”