Stephen Curry: Playing New-Look Lakers ‘Should Be Fun’

Stephen Curry says he’s looking forward to facing LeBron James and his new squad.

Curry, having battled James in four consecutive NBA Finals, says “it should be fun” to see the Lakers rekindle the buzz of past years.

Stephen Curry ready to see LeBron James even more often https://t.co/peuQlZ1kts — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) August 7, 2018

Steph adds that he’s eager to unexpectedly team up with DeMarcus Cousins next season.

Per AP: