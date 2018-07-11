Stephen Curry Says the Warriors Are Not Ruining the NBA

Stephen Curry thinks it’s nonsense when people say the Warriors are ruining the NBA.

In an interview with USA Today’s Sam Amick, Curry points out that Golden State’s drive to improve has created a “ripple effect” among title contenders.

“So everybody says how we’re ruining the NBA—I love that phrasing; it’s the dumbest phrase ever. We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn’t be doing ourselves justice.

“Obviously with KD (Kevin Durant signing in 2016), with DeMarcus this summer, with the bench guys that we’ve been able to sign, everybody is trying to get better and we just happen to be the ones who set the pace and set the narrative around how you need to structure your team to beat us.

“That’s great. I love that vibe, because it keeps us on edge seeing the ripple effect around the NBA and where guys are going and that type of stuff.”