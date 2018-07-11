Stephen Curry Says the Warriors Are Not Ruining the NBA

by July 11, 2018
10,576
stephen curry warriors ruining the nba

Stephen Curry thinks it’s nonsense when people say the Warriors are ruining the NBA.

In an interview with USA Today’s Sam Amick, Curry points out that Golden State’s drive to improve has created a “ripple effect” among title contenders.

“So everybody says how we’re ruining the NBA—I love that phrasing; it’s the dumbest phrase ever. We are always trying to find a way to get better. If we were just happy with winning a championship and staying stagnant, we wouldn’t be doing ourselves justice.

“Obviously with KD (Kevin Durant signing in 2016), with DeMarcus this summer, with the bench guys that we’ve been able to sign, everybody is trying to get better and we just happen to be the ones who set the pace and set the narrative around how you need to structure your team to beat us.

“That’s great. I love that vibe, because it keeps us on edge seeing the ripple effect around the NBA and where guys are going and that type of stuff.”

RELATED:
DeMarcus Cousins: ‘This is My Chess Move’

 
You Might Also Like
Kicks

Under Armour Welcomes the Curry 5 to ICON, their Customizable Footwear Platform

3 days ago
2,082
NBA

Report: Jonas Jerebko Plans to Sign with the Warriors

5 days ago
4,519
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘It Was Very Insulting to Not Receive an Offer’

1 week ago
16,945
NBA

Report: Several Teams Had a ‘No [DeMarcus] Cousins Policy’

1 week ago
11,005
NBA

DeMarcus Cousins: ‘This is My Chess Move’

1 week ago
20,626
demarcus cousins warriors
NBA

Report: DeMarcus Cousins Agrees To One-Year Deal with Warriors

1 week ago
1,289
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Trae Young’s 23 Points Lead Hawks to 27-Point Comeback Win 🔥

1 min ago
1

The SLAM Legend of the Week: Jason Richardson 🛫

22 mins ago
49
elena delle donne men angry wnba

Elena Delle Donne: Women’s Basketball Trolled Mostly by Men

17 hours ago
2,989
stephen curry warriors ruining the nba

Stephen Curry Says the Warriors Are Not Ruining the NBA

19 hours ago
10,576

Andre Ingram: ‘It Would Mean Everything’ to Make Lakers’ Opening-Day Roster

21 hours ago
5,175