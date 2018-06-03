Stephen Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 9 Three-Pointers, Warriors Roll in Game 2

Warriors 122, Cavs 103 (Warriors lead series 2-0)

Stephen Curry woke up in the fourth quarter en route to hitting an NBA Finals record 9 three-pointers. He made 4 of those shots in the game’s final frame and got tons of backup from his teammates. Kevin Durant shot 10-14 to get 26 points, Klay Thompson had 20 points and JaVale McGee and Shaun Livingston combined to score 22 points on 11-11 shooting. Draymond Green contributed 8 rebounds and 7 assists, as well.

The Cavs were in the game until the fourth quarter, trimming a 15 point lead down to 7 multiple times. LeBron James had 29 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds in the loss.