Stephen Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 9 Three-Pointers, Warriors Roll in Game 2

by June 03, 2018
450
Stephen Curry

Warriors 122, Cavs 103 (Warriors lead series 2-0)

Stephen Curry woke up in the fourth quarter en route to hitting an NBA Finals record 9 three-pointers. He made 4 of those shots in the game’s final frame and got tons of backup from his teammates. Kevin Durant shot 10-14 to get 26 points, Klay Thompson had 20 points and JaVale McGee and Shaun Livingston combined to score 22 points on 11-11 shooting. Draymond Green contributed 8 rebounds and 7 assists, as well.

The Cavs were in the game until the fourth quarter, trimming a 15 point lead down to 7 multiple times. LeBron James had 29 points, 13 assists and 9 rebounds in the loss.

 
You Might Also Like
NBA

JR Smith Talks About the End of Regulation in Game 1

1 day ago
1,325
NBA

Report: Klay Thompson Dealing With High Ankle Sprain, Planning to Play in Game 2

1 day ago
1,214
NBA

LeBron James’ Game 1 Fit Cost More Than $46,000 😳

2 days ago
10,579
NBA

Tristan Thompson WILL NOT Be Suspended for Game 2 🙌

2 days ago
1,305
NBA

Why It’s OK with the Warriors That Game One Didn’t Sell Out Before Tipoff

2 days ago
4,972
NBA

Cavs May Face Suspensions for Game 1 Altercation vs Warriors

3 days ago
2,093
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Stephen Curry

Stephen Curry Sets NBA Finals Record with 9 Three-Pointers, Warriors Roll in Game 2

3 hours ago
450
LeBron James

Former Cavs GM: 76ers Have ‘Leg Up’ in Signing LeBron James This Summer

12 hours ago
7,942
Michael Jordan

It’s Been 26 Years Since Michael Jordan Hit ‘The Shrug’

15 hours ago
2,902

JR Smith Talks About the End of Regulation in Game 1

1 day ago
1,325

Report: Klay Thompson Dealing With High Ankle Sprain, Planning to Play in Game 2

1 day ago
1,214