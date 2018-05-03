Stephen Curry To Start Game 3 Against Pelicans

After coming off the bench in Game 2, Warriors superstar Stephen Curry will return to the starting lineup for Game 3 against the Pelicans, head coach Steve Kerr told 95. 7 The Game:
Steve Kerr tells @DamonBruce Steph will start Game 3: “Oh yea.”
— 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) May 3, 2018
Curry dropped 28 points in 27 minutes in his return from a MCL sprain on Tuesday.
Golden State leads New Orleans 2-0 in the series. Game 3 is set for 8pm ET on Friday night at the Smoothie King Center.
How many is Steph dropping?