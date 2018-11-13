Stephen Curry Talks About the Kevin Durant and Draymond Green Drama

There’s been a ton of drama surrounding an argument that Draymond Green and Kevin Durant had last week in Los Angeles.

The rumors have been flying ever since, with one report that claims that Green called Durant “a bitch.”

Stephen Curry isn’t worried, though. He spoke to the Associated Press last night in Dallas.

“They have a lot of equity built in their relationship,” Curry said of Green and Durant. “They’ve won championships together. They’ve brought out the best in each other. Obviously, I don’t think they’ve had an incident to this level, but you don’t have the experiences that you’ve had and go through the journey that we’ve been on and let it be derailed by something like that. “We have the opportunity to do something extremely special this year,” Curry said. “There’s going to be ups and downs and bumps in the road, whether it’s self-inflicted or whether it’s from outside. At the end of the day nothing should distract us from what our goal is.”

Curry is still rehabbing a strained left groin and he’s missed five straight games. But, according to the AP, Curry is confident that neither his injury or this in-fighting will deter the Dubs from their three-peat.

“That’s not going to happen,” Curry said about losing.

h/t NBA