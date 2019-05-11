Stephen Curry: ‘That Was the Best 18 Minutes of My Career’

After going scoreless in the first half against Houston in Game 6 of the Western Conference semis Friday night, Stephen Curry exploded for 33 points to lead Golden State past the Rockets 118-113 and into the Western Conference Finals.

“That was the best 18 minutes of my career,” Curry said.

With Kevin Durant sidelined by a right calf strain, head coach Steve Kerr credited Steph’s fearlessness for his clutch, dominant performance.

“I think we’re happier we beat Houston than the times we beat Cleveland,” one Warriors staffer said following the epic victory.

New Story: In darkest moment of Game 6, Kevin Durant's faith in Warriors never wavered: 'We're winning this game!” he told Yahoo Sports. Inside the night that might have broken the Rockets for good. https://t.co/ZHEg4EpEtn — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) May 11, 2019

Per Yahoo Sports:

“That was the best 18 minutes of my career,” Curry told Yahoo Sports. Houston, for the last four seasons, has been fixated on trying to prevent the Warriors from representing the West in the NBA Finals, which made the victory all that much sweeter for the Warriors. “That was a fun game,” Klay Thompson told Yahoo Sports. “That sh– was hard.” When the final buzzer sounded, Nick Kerr — the assistant video coordinator and son of Steve Kerr — screamed: “We’re F—ing Giants!” “I’m not going to sit here and sugarcoat it like, ‘Oh no, you’re use to this,’” [Draymond] Green said. “Like yeah, we’re used to winning, but this one felt amazing.”

