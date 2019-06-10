Stephen Curry: ‘This Isn’t Over’

Stephen Curry says the NBA Finals are far from “over” ahead of tonight’s Game 5 battle in Toronto.

Golden State is trailing the Raptors 3-1, and is expected to welcome back Kevin Durant in its lineup with their season on the line.

Golden State's Kevin Durant plans to play in Game 5 tonight, league source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 10, 2019

The Dubs are favored by Vegas heading into the do-or-die affair, and head coach Steve Kerr is confident KD will be “a threat” despite a lack of conditioning after sitting out with a calf injury since May 8.

Per ESPN:

“It looked good and we’ll see where it all goes,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said. Kerr was asked about his concerns with Durant having missed so much time. “You worry about the conditioning … the skill obviously is undeniable and he’s a guy who can get his shot off any time he wants,” he said. “He’s Kevin Durant. So, if we have him out there, he’ll be a threat, we know that.” Dealing with the injury has been frustrating, however. “And we talked about it when the injury occurred, pretty vague, a lot of gray area. One of the first things [Warriors director of sports and performance] Rick [Celebrini] told me with calves, it could be a couple weeks, it could be a couple months,” Kerr said. “And it’s not often you have injuries like that. Usually you kind of get that 4-6 week thing or 2-3 weeks and so calves, Achilles, muscular stuff, it’s a little tougher to gauge than a joint. And when you combine that with the scrutiny and the media coverage of the Finals, we’ve just been in the spotlight, he’s been in the spotlight, and it’s been tough.”

