Stephen Curry: Three-Peat ‘Attainable’ for the Warriors

by October 09, 2018
Stephen Curry says the Warriors should not be afraid to discuss the notion of winning their third consecutive NBA title this season.

A three-peat is very much “attainable” for Golden State, according to Curry.

Steph adds that the Dubs enjoy having a target on their backs and facing opponents’ best shot every single night.

Per ESPN:

“Yes, winning a championship is the goal,” Curry said. “How you get there and how you kind of break up that mission on a day-to-day, game-by-game, month-by-month basis is what makes us, I think, great. In terms of encouraging each other, being in tune with some of the things that might be thrown at you, whether it’s injuries, whether it’s a couple slumps on the court, playing-wise whatever the case is, we adapt really well and we don’t stay down for too long.

“In terms of the overall goal, it just depends on the day in terms of how we communicate it. But yeah, we understand that winning a championship is attainable if we take care of our business, and doing it three years in a row is a tremendous opportunity for us that we should not be afraid to talk about and go after.”

 
