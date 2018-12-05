Stephen Curry: Trae Young Comparisons ‘Getting Old, to Be Honest’

Stephen Curry has grown tired of the constant comparisons to Trae Young.

Curry says the rookie guard is “his own player.”

The two-time MVP scored 30 points, outplaying Young in the Golden State’s 128-111 road win Monday night against the Hawks.

Per the SF Chronicle:

In their first game against each other Monday night, Curry schooled Young, draining six three-pointers to Young’s zero as Golden State routed Atlanta 128-111 at State Farm Arena. Between media sessions before and after the game, Young fielded 10 questions about his longtime idol. Though Curry was asked only twice about Young, he tried to put an end to the comparisons.

“It’s getting old, to be honest,” Curry said. “He’s his own player. When I was a rookie, Steve Nash’s name was thrown out there a lot. You take that with respect and understand it’s flattering.

“But at the end of the day, that’s not going to carry you in the league. It’s what you do with the opportunity you have in front of you.”

