Stephen Curry: ‘We’ll Have to Claw Our Way to One More Win’

by May 09, 2019
The Warriors pulled out a gutsy 104-91 win against Houston in Game 5 Wednesday night.

Now, they have to do it one more time in order to reach the Western Conference Finals, but likely without the injured Kevin Durant.

KD’s strained his right calf “was a little deflating for a second,” according to Stephen Curry, but Golden State is determined to finish off the Rockets.

Klay Thompson finished with 27 points—including a clutch (and controversial) layup with 4.1 seconds remaining—to give the Dubs a 3-2 series lead.

Per The AP:

“Honestly it was a little deflating for a second,” Stephen Curry said, “and then we rallied.”

Durant was scheduled for an MRI exam Thursday after he strained his right calf late in the third quarter. His status for Friday’s Game 6 had yet to be determined, but didn’t seem promising.

“We’ll have to claw our way to one more win,” Curry said.

Durant limped to the locker room after landing awkwardly following a baseline jumper. The two-time reigning NBA Finals MVP finished with 22 points, five rebounds and four assists.

“They’ve been here so many times, have been through these battles for the last five years,” Golden State coach Steve Kerr said. “They’ve got a lot of guts. They just pulled together and got it done. There’s no speech necessary. They knew what they had to do.”

