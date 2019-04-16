Stephen Curry: ‘We’ve Felt Worse in the Locker Room Before’

Stephen Curry reminded the media Monday night that Golden State has suffered much more painful defeats than their Game 2 collapse against the LA Clippers.

The Warriors blew a 31-point lead and fell 135-131, and Curry said “the wheels fell off” for the two-time defending NBA champs.

Even more concerning than the historic loss, was the “significant” quad injury to center DeMarcus Cousins, which reportedly may keep him out for the remainder of the postseason.

Warriors blow 31-point lead as Lou Williams and the Clippers knot series at 1-1 in a stunner. Cousins injured. #NBAPlayoffs



by ⁦@JanieMcCAP⁩ https://t.co/MxLCREusty — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) April 16, 2019

Per The AP:

Curry scored 29 points and put the Warriors up 131-128 with 58 seconds left before [Landry] Shamet’s dagger on a night the two-time defending NBA champions lost DeMarcus Cousins to a leg injury in the first quarter. “We changed a couple things offensively and defensively in the third on the fly. It worked out for us. But I thought it was our spirit more than anything,” Clippers coach Doc Rivers said. “Just every single guy. I loved the end of the game.” The Warriors committed 21 turnovers in Game 1, then 22 more Monday — nine by [Kevin] Durant. “We let our guard down. We weren’t the aggressors anymore. We didn’t deserve to win that game,” Thompson said.

Related Doc Rivers: Clippers ‘Didn’t Come Here to Win One Game’