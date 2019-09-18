Stephen Curry: ‘Winning an MVP Would Be Special’

Taking home a third MVP award next season would be “special” for Stephen Curry.

Curry, 31, says he would love to “push the envelope and push the limits” for a Golden State team that underwent a major transformation this summer.

Steph also reflected on former teammate Kevin Durant’s belief that the Warriors’ motion offense “only works to a certain point.”

Per ESPN:

“Well, I don’t– care what plays we ran,” Curry said. “We won two championships. And at the end of the day, we had a lotta talent and there was an expectation of us figuring out how to balance all that. And we talked a lot about it throughout the three-year run. It wasn’t always perfect, but I think in terms of, you know, the results and what we were able to do on the floor, that kinda speaks for itself. We all wanna play iso-ball at the end of the day in some way, shape or form. But I’d rather have some championships too.”

While winning another title remains Curry’s ultimate goal, he acknowledged that winning his third MVP award would be a “special” accomplishment.

“I always say, I’m playing like I’m the best player on the floor no matter what the situation is.” Curry said. “That’s my mentality. It might not mean I’m taking every shot, but that’s the aggressiveness that I need to play with and the confidence I need to have. So– that’ll carry me the rest of my career. And at the end of the day, winning an MVP would be special. And it’s something that– I’ve experienced before and would love to experience again. I’d love to push the envelope and push the limits a little bit. So — doesn’t– you won’t see anything different about how I play, you know, this season versus years past.”