Steve Kerr: Heated Argument With Jordan Bell a ‘Total Misinterpretation’

by January 22, 2019
Cameras caught a heated argument Monday night between Warriors head coach Steve Kerr and backup center Jordan Bell during a team huddle.

According to Kerr, Bell misinterpreted something said to him, and they cleared things up.

Golden State cruised to a 130-111 road win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Per the SF Chronicle:

“It was a total misinterpretation of something I said,” Kerr said. “We cleared it up.”

Bell didn’t enter the game until the 8:39 mark of the fourth quarter, when Golden State was up 123-92 on the Lakers. In nine minutes, Bell posted four points on 2-for-4 shooting, two rebounds and one turnover.

Asked what he told Bell after the second-year big man’s argument with Kerr, Durant said, “To stay focused on the game, you know what I’m saying? We’re all going to go through times throughout the NBA where we want to speak our mind a bit, and we might be frustrated about some things.

“I think Coach has been so open in letting guys get that out, but also challenging guys as well. It’s a healthy dialogue, and it’s just a healthy relationship between us and Coach.”

