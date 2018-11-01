Steve Kerr on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Reality’ Is We Won’t Be Able to Re-Sign Him

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Thursday that the “reality” is his team won’t be able to resign DeMarcus Cousins this upcoming offseason, via Logan Murdock of The Mercury News:

Steve Kerr on DeMarcus' 1-year deal with the W's:“We made no bones about it when we signed him. This is a 1-year deal and we're not going to have money to sign him next year so we'd like to help him win a championship and sign a great contract somewhere else. That's the reality." — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) November 1, 2018

Cousins, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, actually initiated contact with Golden State this past summer after it became clear to him there was no future in New Orleans.

He eventually agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning champs.

