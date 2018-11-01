Steve Kerr on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Reality’ Is We Won’t Be Able to Re-Sign Him

by November 01, 2018
1,027

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Thursday that the “reality” is his team won’t be able to resign DeMarcus Cousins this upcoming offseason, via Logan Murdock of The Mercury News:

Cousins, who is still recovering from a ruptured Achilles tendon, actually initiated contact with Golden State this past summer after it became clear to him there was no future in New Orleans.

He eventually agreed to a one-year deal with the reigning champs.

RELATED
Steve Kerr: DeMarcus Cousins to Play ‘David West Role’

  
You Might Also Like
SLAMTV

‘I Need That Bad’: Draymond Green Gunning for Defensive Player of the Year

6 hours ago
544
NBA

Steve Nash: Stephen Curry is the ‘Evolution of Basketball’

1 day ago
3,222
NBA

NBA Players React to Klay Thompson’s Record-Breaking Performance 🙌

2 days ago
5,028
SLAMTV

‘I Was Due for a Big Night’: Klay Thompson Hits a Record 14 Threes

3 days ago
2,079
SLAMTV

Stephen Curry Sets NBA Record With 5 Threes in Seven Straight Games

4 days ago
1,256
Lou Williams
NBA

Never Forget when Lou Will Dropped a 50-Piece on the Warriors ☔️

5 days ago
2,817
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Steve Kerr on DeMarcus Cousins: ‘Reality’ Is We Won’t Be Able to Re-Sign Him

2 hours ago
1,027
slam newsletter derrick rose

SLAM Newsletter: DERRICK ROSE’s 50-Piece Was a Movie 🌹

2 hours ago

Cleveland to Host 2022 NBA All-Star Game

3 hours ago
106

Blake Griffin: ‘This Is a Great Time to Be a Piston’

5 hours ago
1,476
Nike Kyrie 5

The Nike Kyrie 5 Features All-New Technology

5 hours ago
1,863