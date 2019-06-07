Steve Kerr: ‘Good Chance’ Kevin Durant Plays in Game 5 or 6 of NBA Finals

by June 07, 2019
9,943

“There’s a good chance” Kevin Durant will suit up for Golden State in Game 5 or 6 of the NBA Finals, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr admitted that he has had trouble communicating with the media about KD’s injury status.

The Toronto Raptors hold a 2-1 series lead, and Durant has been ruled out for Game 4 tonight.

Per KNBR:

“This whole thing has been so difficult to message… the injury itself, there’s a lot of grey area,” Kerr said. “There’s no easy timeline… when it’s healthy, it’s healthy.”

Despite the grey area and the difficulty of assessing Durant’s health, Kerr was optimistic about the chances of Durant returning.

“I do think he’ll play in the series,” Kerr said. “I think there’s a good chance that he plays in Game 5 or 6.”

With all of the injuries and the Warriors on the ropes for the first real time in the Finals since 2016, Kerr was asked whether he was stressed.

“It’s relative stress. I mean that, I don’t mean to sound trite,” Kerr said. “We’re playing basketball. We live these great lives… We’re spoiled here.”

Related Kevin Durant: ‘Just Not Facts’ That Golden State is Better Without Him

    
You Might Also Like

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 36 Points to Give Toronto 3-1 Lead

3 hours ago
223

Kahlil Whitney & Cassius Stanley Were WORKING During the Iverson Classic | SLAM Practice

9 hours ago
67
Danny Green of the Toronto Raptors

Previewing The Toronto Raptors’ Potential Free Agents

12 hours ago
1,510

Draymond Green: ‘I Think Players Are Definitely Vulnerable’

18 hours ago
2,000

‘Strong Mutual Interest’ Between Nets, Kyrie Irving

1 day ago
1,520
Kyle Lowry of the Toronto Raptors

NBA, Warriors Ban Franchise Investor That Shoved Kyle Lowry

1 day ago
1,368

TRENDING


Most Recent

Post Up: Kawhi Leonard Scores 36 Points to Give Toronto 3-1 Lead

3 hours ago
223

Kahlil Whitney & Cassius Stanley Were WORKING During the Iverson Classic | SLAM Practice

9 hours ago
67
Jon Horst of the Milwaukee Bucks

Bucks Sign GM Jon Horst To Extension

10 hours ago
88

Steve Kerr: ‘Good Chance’ Kevin Durant Plays in Game 5 or 6 of NBA Finals

11 hours ago
9,943
Devin Booker of the Phoenix Suns

NBA Will Return To Mexico With Two 2019-20 Contests

12 hours ago
638