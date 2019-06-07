Steve Kerr: ‘Good Chance’ Kevin Durant Plays in Game 5 or 6 of NBA Finals

“There’s a good chance” Kevin Durant will suit up for Golden State in Game 5 or 6 of the NBA Finals, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr admitted that he has had trouble communicating with the media about KD’s injury status.

The Toronto Raptors hold a 2-1 series lead, and Durant has been ruled out for Game 4 tonight.

Per KNBR:

“This whole thing has been so difficult to message… the injury itself, there’s a lot of grey area,” Kerr said. “There’s no easy timeline… when it’s healthy, it’s healthy.” Despite the grey area and the difficulty of assessing Durant’s health, Kerr was optimistic about the chances of Durant returning. “I do think he’ll play in the series,” Kerr said. “I think there’s a good chance that he plays in Game 5 or 6.” With all of the injuries and the Warriors on the ropes for the first real time in the Finals since 2016, Kerr was asked whether he was stressed. “It’s relative stress. I mean that, I don’t mean to sound trite,” Kerr said. “We’re playing basketball. We live these great lives… We’re spoiled here.”

