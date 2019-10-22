Steve Kerr: Klay Thompson ‘Unlikely’ to Play This Season

Klay Thompson is “unlikely” to suit up for the Golden State Warriors this season, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr says “we have to understand” that recovery from a torn ACL typically lasts a year.

Here’s the full clip of Steve Kerr speaking on Klay Thompson, saying it’s “unlikely” Klay will return this season pic.twitter.com/5Hv7WF1Odd — Logan Murdock (@loganmmurdock) October 22, 2019

Kerr attempted to clarify his comments while chatting up reporters Monday afternoon: “I wasn’t announcing anything. He’s doing great with his rehab. It’s still possible he could play.”

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“It’s unlikely that he’s going to play this year,” Steve Kerr recently told NBC Sports Bay Area. “So we have to understand that.” Thompson, who suffered the knee injury during Game 6 of the NBA Finals, had surgery July 2, and has said he hopes to play after the NBA All-Star break in February. Recent history, however, suggests that might not be possible. “You have to look at it realistically,” the Warriors coach said. “I had an ACL [tear] in college, and I missed a whole season. Generally, an ACL for a basketball player is a full-year recovery, and if it’s a full year for Klay, that puts them out for the season. “We’ve kind of left the door open in case the rehab goes perfectly and the doctors say he can go. But the reality is, on April 1, that’s the nine-month mark. … April versus nine months post-op for an ACL. “We have to prepare our young guys to fill that role behind him, and when he gets back, whenever that is, hopefully these young guys now are developed and in the rotation and ready to really be contributors on a playoff team and we can get better,” Kerr added.

Related Klay Thompson Felt ‘Close to Unstoppable’ Prior to Torn ACL