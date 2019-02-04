Steve Kerr: Lakers Fans ‘Should Want’ Klay Thompson

Warriors head coach Steve Kerr heard Lakers fans loudly chanting Klay Thompson‘s name Saturday night, and understood where they were coming from.

Kerr says he’d be doing the same thing if he was in their shoes.

Thompson, an unrestricted free agent this summer, thought the fans’ pleas came “from a good place.”

“They should want Klay,” Warriors coach Steve Kerr said of the chants following the Warriors’ 115-101 win. “If I were sitting with them, I’d chant the same thing.” Thompson, who will be an unrestricted free agent at season’s end, is expected to draw heavy interest from the Lakers if he decides to not re-sign with the Warriors. “What did I think of it?” Thompson said of the chants. “I didn’t really hear it. They were way up there. It’s part of the game. Comes from a good place, I guess.” Thompson does not think the constant chatter surrounding the Warriors’ future has had much of an impact throughout the year. “I don’t think so, because not very many teams believe they have a chance to win a title,” Thompson said. “And we’re one of them. And I think that’s the only thing in our minds. I don’t think it really affects us. We’re all grown men. At the end of the day, whatever we decide to do, we’re all brothers and we’re not going to hold any grudges, because it’s business.”

