Steve Kerr: Lakers ‘Looked Like One of the Best Teams in the West’ at Christmas

Steve Kerr says the Lakers “looked like one of the best teams in the West” when they beat his Golden State Warriors at Oracle Arena on Christmas Day.

The was, of course, the day LeBron James went down with a groin injury, which cost him 17 games and began the downward spiral for Los Angeles.

“When they beat us on Christmas, to me, they looked like one of the best teams in the West. They were playing like it. I don’t know where they were in the standings, but you could feel how good they were (and) the fact that they were coming together.” https://t.co/rfSMYmTZW6 — Kyle Goon (@kylegoon) April 4, 2019

The Dubs routed the short-handed Lakers 108-90 Thursday night, and Kerr added that he is “disappointed” James will miss out on the postseason for the first time since 2005.

“Oh for sure,” Kerr said Thursday morning at Staples Center. “When they beat us on Christmas, to me, they looked like one of the best teams in the West. They were playing like it. I don’t know where they were in the standings, but you could feel how good they were (and) the fact that they were coming together.” Now, even though the greatest adversary the Warriors dynasty has known is sidelined, he can’t help but feel a little wistful about it. “I’m disappointed for him and for the Lakers,” he said. “I want everybody to be healthy every year. It’s better for the league, it’s better for all the people involved.” Steph Curry, who has been a fixture on all four of the Warriors teams that played James, took a more Zen attitude, saying that “obviously the rest of the league continues to go,” and that there are plenty of great storylines to follow in the upcoming postseason. But he acknowledged, at the very least, that he can sympathize that it will be “different” for James. “He’s had an amazing run,” he said. “I’m pretty sure he’ll be able to reset for next year, regroup, but it’s different.”

