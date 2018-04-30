Kerr: No Minutes Restriction For Stephen Curry in Return

by April 30, 2018
313
stephen curry steve kerr minutes restriction

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry—who was upgraded to “probable” for Game 2—won’t be on a minutes restriction when he returns to the court.

On Monday, Kerr told reporters that Curry’s minutes will depend on “his rhythm and whether he gets tired quickly or not.”

Curry participated in a five-on-five scrimmage on Sunday and went through a full practice on Monday.

 
