Kerr: No Minutes Restriction For Stephen Curry in Return

Warriors coach Steve Kerr says Stephen Curry—who was upgraded to “probable” for Game 2—won’t be on a minutes restriction when he returns to the court.

On Monday, Kerr told reporters that Curry’s minutes will depend on “his rhythm and whether he gets tired quickly or not.”

Will Steph start for sure tomorrow?

"I'm not gonna…you know our policy."

🙄

Will Kevin Durant start?

"I don't know, anything's on the table." pic.twitter.com/EuSnjdhbYw — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) April 30, 2018

Curry participated in a five-on-five scrimmage on Sunday and went through a full practice on Monday.

Steph Curry looks fine to me pic.twitter.com/LCrlvcmLjy — Mark Medina (@MarkG_Medina) April 30, 2018