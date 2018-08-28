Steve Kerr: ‘We’re Not Going to Change Our Style of Play’

by August 28, 2018
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr says the defending, two-time NBA champs will not alter their style of play next season.

Kerr, however, will “definitely add a few plays” for newcomer DeMarcus Cousins.

The greatest challenge for Golden State’s coaching staff will be keeping players engaged through yet another 82-game regular season slog, as they await a seemingly inevitable trip back to the Finals.

Per the San Fran Chronicle:

“We have our coaching retreat and that’s going to be the major topic of discussion. My gut is to change some things up, to change our routine a little bit. We’ve basically been doing the same thing for four years. We’re not going to change our style of play. We’ll definitely add a few plays for DeMarcus (Cousins) down on the block. But for the most part, we’re not going to change who we are.

“I do think in order to keep their interest, and to keep them fresh, we’ve got to change some aspects of our routine, and we’ll see what that means. Could mean altering or even getting rid of shootarounds, (or) only having shootarounds occasionally. Could mean changing the structure of practice, changing the amount of time we’re on the floor, maybe mixing up some different drills.

“I’ll ask you if you know the answer. Do you know the last time a team went to the Finals five years in a row? I don’t know the exact answer, you can look it up. (Answer: The Celtics went 10 years in a row, ’57 to ’66; the Lakers, ’82 to ’85, and Celtics, ’84 to ’87, each went four times in a row.)

“None of the modern-era iconic teams have done it. Not the Bulls, Spurs, Lakers, Celtics of the ’80s. There’s a reason. It’s a difficult challenge. Summers get shorter and shorter, teams are getting better and better. The motivation to get the first championship is palpable every single day during the season, and after you win a few it’s harder to generate that same type of energy and enthusiasm. And that’s where the coaching creativity comes into play, and that’s when your internal (player) leadership comes into play.”

