Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green is the ‘Ultimate Antagonist’

by May 04, 2018
583

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green is the team’s emotional leader, and has an uncanny ability to get under the skin of opponents (and even members of the media.)

Head coach Steve Kerr says Green serves as the “ultimate irritant” and antagonist.

Kerr adds that Golden State wouldn’t have won any of their championships in the last four years without Draymond.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area:

“Let’s be honest — if Draymond were on a different team, nobody at Oracle would like him,” Steve Kerr said on KNBR 680 on Wednesday. “Nobody on our team would like him. He’s the ultimate irritant. He’s the ultimate antagonist.

“And when he’s on your team — oh man do you love him. He competes so hard and he generates so much energy and competitive desire. He brings this edge to the game. We would not have a single championship without Draymond. I know that. He’s such a huge factor for us in every series because of his versatility.

“But he’s just one of those guys who no matter what happens, there’s gonna be a lot of stuff going on. And I love it — we need that.”

  
