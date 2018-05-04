Steve Kerr Says Draymond Green is the ‘Ultimate Antagonist’

Warriors All-Star forward Draymond Green is the team’s emotional leader, and has an uncanny ability to get under the skin of opponents (and even members of the media.)

Head coach Steve Kerr says Green serves as the “ultimate irritant” and antagonist.

Steve Kerr: Warriors would not have a single championship without 'ultimate antagonist' Draymond Green https://t.co/7pnwGC0MQ7 pic.twitter.com/MxkgWnvQJa — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 3, 2018

Kerr adds that Golden State wouldn’t have won any of their championships in the last four years without Draymond.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area: