Steve Kerr Says Draymond Is ‘Probably The Best Defensive Player I’ve Ever Seen’

Draymond Green doesn’t receive the same praise that his All-Star teammates — Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Stephen Curry — do.

And that’s mainly because Dray isn’t a go-to scorer. He’s a versatile forward who does his best work on the defensive end.

During media availability ahead of the NBA Finals, head coach Steve Kerr called Green “probably the best defensive player” he’s ever seen, comparing him only to Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen:

“Probably the best defensive player I’ve ever seen.” Steve Kerr on Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/Co2HE7OFlz — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 30, 2018

Draymond has been selected to an All-Defense team three times and was the 2016-17 DPOY.

