Steve Kerr Says Warriors ‘Didn’t Bring It’ in Loss to Raptors

Steve Kerr expressed his frustration with his team after yesterday’s 113-93 home loss to the Raptors.

In a game that had no Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors took care of business again after defeating the Warriors in an overtime nail-biter a few weeks ago. The season series stands at 2-0 in what many fans hope will be a Finals preview come June.

Takeaways from Warriors' 113-93 loss to Raptors

-Getting into the Warriors' lack of urgency

-Steph's shooting struggles

-Kerr/Draymond pointing blame at themselves

-Warriors' high respect for Toronto

-Injury updates on Cousins, Livingston & Iguodala

Via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

Although they only shot 9-of-28 from 3-point range (32.1 percent), the Raptors outrebounded the Warriors (48-40) and posted 58 points in the paint. As Curry said, “you don’t want to give up open threes. But when we’re at our best, we can pretty much cover everything.” “You would hope we would be more engaged and energetic playing against this team. But we didn’t bring it,” Kerr said. “I got to do a better job preparing them to play and getting them to get ready to get after it.”

Aside from being outrebounded, the Warriors committed 17 turnovers and shot 6-for-26 from the three-point line. This was Toronto’s first win in Oakland since Feb. 8, 2004.

