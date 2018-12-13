Steve Kerr Says Warriors ‘Didn’t Bring It’ in Loss to Raptors

by December 13, 2018
236

Steve Kerr expressed his frustration with his team after yesterday’s 113-93 home loss to the Raptors.

In a game that had no Kawhi Leonard, the Raptors took care of business again after defeating the Warriors in an overtime nail-biter a few weeks ago. The season series stands at 2-0 in what many fans hope will be a Finals preview come June.

Via Mark Medina of The Mercury News:

Although they only shot 9-of-28 from 3-point range (32.1 percent), the Raptors outrebounded the Warriors (48-40) and posted 58 points in the paint. As Curry said, “you don’t want to give up open threes. But when we’re at our best, we can pretty much cover everything.”

“You would hope we would be more engaged and energetic playing against this team. But we didn’t bring it,” Kerr said. “I got to do a better job preparing them to play and getting them to get ready to get after it.”

Aside from being outrebounded, the Warriors committed 17 turnovers and shot 6-for-26 from the three-point line. This was Toronto’s first win in Oakland since Feb. 8, 2004.

RELATED
Steve Kerr: ‘We’ve Got Better Days Ahead’

  
You Might Also Like
NBA

‘We’d Easily Win’: Shaquille O’Neal Says the ’01 Lakers Would Beat Golden State

1 day ago
6,795
NBA

Kevin Durant: ‘We’ll Probably All Get Statues Here’

1 day ago
2,950
NBA

NASA to Stephen Curry: Moon Landing Happened

2 days ago
4,841
NBA

Shaun Livingston: Retirement ‘Coming Sooner Than Later’

6 days ago
6,920
demarcus cousins comeback
SLAMTV

Can DeMarcus Cousins Return an All-Star? | SLAM Kicks

7 days ago
2,659
demarcus cousins comeback
Newsletter

SLAM Newsletter: DeMarcus Cousins Talks his Comeback 🗣️

7 days ago
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent

Steve Kerr Says Warriors ‘Didn’t Bring It’ in Loss to Raptors

1 hour ago
236
kentavious caldwell-pope rockets

Report: Rockets Interested in Kentavious Caldwell-Pope

2 hours ago
447

The Windy City Welcomes Winter: How Violence Plagues a Hoops Community

2 hours ago
147

NBA Kicks of the Night

4 hours ago
437

Report: Allonzo Trier, Knicks Agree to Two-Year Deal

4 hours ago
824