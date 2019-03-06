Steve Kerr: Warriors’ Blowout Loss to Celtics ‘Embarrassing’

Behind Gordon Hayward‘s 30 points off the bench Tuesday night, the Boston Celtics handed Golden State an “embarrassing” 128-95 home loss.

Kevin Durant, however, did not agree with Steve Kerr‘s suggestion that the Warriors lacked the appropriate “anger” to win.

KD says the defending two-time NBA champs simply need to get better.

Per the AP:

“It looked to me like we were jogging up the floor. You can’t play basketball jogging. You’ve got to sprint,” Kerr said. “Your cuts have to be hard. You have to be going all out. We did not go all out and it was embarrassing.” Gordon Hayward scored 30 points off the bench, Kyrie Irving had 19 points and 11 assists, and the Boston Celtics ran away from the Warriors early on the way to a 128-95 win Tuesday night in a game that turned testy with the two-time defending champions down big. “It starts with a passion and an anger and an intensity, and it wasn’t there tonight,” Kerr said. Durant responded to that by asking, “I thought we moved off of joy, now anger?” in response to Kerr’s usual message of playing with joy. “All around top to bottom, coaches, players, we’ve just got to be better,” he said.

Related Post Up: Celtics Dominate Warriors at Oracle