Steve Kerr: Warriors to ‘Re-Imagine Everything and Adapt Accordingly’

by September 11, 2019
63

MOST RECENT

The Warriors need to “re-imagine everything and adapt accordingly” until All-Star guard Klay Thompson returns to action, according to head coach Steve Kerr.

Kerr says he’s excited to “implement everything” similar to what he went through during his first year in Golden State.

Kerr adds that he looks forward to a “lot of new beginnings” for the Dubs next season.

Per The Athletic:

“That first year we had to implement everything — that takes time,” Kerr told The Athletic. “It’s exciting, and that’s what we’re going to do with the new group, so that’s really exciting.

“That part excites me. It’s going to be much more similar to Year 1 for my staff.”

Shaun Livingston and DeMarcus Cousins are no longer on the team and Andre Iguodala was traded to try to reshape the roster on the fly. Thompson tore his ACL in Game 6 of the Finals, which is expected to keep him out months.

“Klay being out is really the big change,” Kerr said. “Losing Kevin, Andre, Shaun, obviously, those are huge losses. Losing Klay on top of all that really changes the way we’re going to have to play at both ends. Klay was always an integral part of everything. Movement on offense, but also the guarding of the ballhandler on defense, switching onto bigs. So until he gets back, we’ve got to re-imagine everything and adapt accordingly.”

Related Joe Lacob: Warriors ‘Legitimately Have a Shot’ at Winning the Championship

       
You Might Also Like

Russell Westbrook Says He and James Harden Will ‘Play Great Off the Ball’

4 mins ago
6
Anthony Davis at a 2K event

NBA 2K20 Ratings: Team-by-Team

47 mins ago
289
Rich Paul of Klutch Sports Group

Rich Paul’s Klutch Sports Group To Open NFL Division

22 hours ago
1,966

Kevin Durant: ‘I Don’t Trust Nobody’ in OKC

23 hours ago
4,811

Wizards GM: ‘Every Team Would Love’ to Have Bradley Beal

23 hours ago
656

Kevin Durant: ‘I’m Just Different from the Rest’ of the Warriors

1 day ago
8,608

TRENDING


Most Recent

Russell Westbrook Says He and James Harden Will ‘Play Great Off the Ball’

4 mins ago
6

Steve Kerr: Warriors to ‘Re-Imagine Everything and Adapt Accordingly’

26 mins ago
63
Anthony Davis at a 2K event

NBA 2K20 Ratings: Team-by-Team

47 mins ago
289

Wizards To Add Rod Thorn In Advisory Role

3 hours ago
227

Heat Exercise Bam Adebayo’s 2020-21 Option

3 hours ago
95

The Best Hoopers TURNED NYC UP for SLAM Summer Classic Vol. 2 🎥

4 hours ago
46