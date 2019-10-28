Steve Kerr: Warriors Won’t Turn Stephen Curry ‘into James Harden’

by October 28, 2019
240

Stephen Curry won’t be mistaken for James Harden anytime soon, according to Warriors head coach Steve Kerr.

Curry wouldn’t be able to handle the offensive load Harden carries for the Houston Rockets, says Kerr.

Golden State (0-2) is struggling to find open looks for Steph early on in the season.

Per The Mercury News:

“I don’t know that it’s that simple,” Kerr said Monday as the Warriors got set to play the New Orleans Pelicans. “We can turn him into James Harden and give him the ball on every play, but that’s really hard to do. You have to build a team for that.”

Almost every Rockets possession follows a similar script: high pick-and-roll between Harden and a center with three other players positioned beyond the 3-point line ready to shoot if Harden passes them the ball. The 30-year-old Harden, at 6-5, 220 pounds, is uniquely qualified to shoulder that load over the course of a season.

“That kind of basketball wears you out, too. Especially for a guy who’s 180 pounds like Steph is,” Kerr said. “I don’t think it makes a ton of sense from Steph’s standpoint.”

The team is figuring out how to make the newcomers comfortable while maintaining those common threads that helped the Warriors go to five straight Finals. “They’re handling it, but they’re not enjoying it,” Kerr said of Curry and [Draymond] Green.

“What we have to figure out is how we can free him up better,” Kerr said. “And those are the things we’re exploring every day.”

Related Draymond Green: Warriors ‘F**king Suck Right Now’

    
You Might Also Like

Report: Patrick Beverly Told Stephen Curry ‘The Next Five Years are Mine’

1 hour ago
846

Dwight Howard: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About it, I Just Want to Be About it’

2 hours ago
373
junior 2021 highlights

Who’s Your Favorite JUNIOR in the Country!? Class of 2021 is TOUGH 😤

6 hours ago
38

Jake Paul Pulled Up to Watch the Sierra Canyon Show 🍿

8 hours ago
80

Sierra Canyon’s FIRST TEST Against Hillcrest Prep in LA! 😈

9 hours ago
75

Jahzare Jackson is a 7 Foot BEAST on the Court! 💪🏽

11 hours ago
128

TRENDING


Most Recent

Report: Patrick Beverly Told Stephen Curry ‘The Next Five Years are Mine’

1 hour ago
846

Dwight Howard: ‘I Don’t Want to Talk About it, I Just Want to Be About it’

2 hours ago
373

Steve Kerr: Warriors Won’t Turn Stephen Curry ‘into James Harden’

2 hours ago
240
junior 2021 highlights

Who’s Your Favorite JUNIOR in the Country!? Class of 2021 is TOUGH 😤

6 hours ago
38
best nba ticket values

Jazz, Pistons, Pacers Offer Best Ticket Values for 2019-20 NBA Season 🎟️

8 hours ago
252

Jake Paul Pulled Up to Watch the Sierra Canyon Show 🍿

8 hours ago
80