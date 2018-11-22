Steve Kerr: ‘We’ve Got Better Days Ahead’

The Warriors have lost four games in a row for the first time in the Steve Kerr Era, who says that “better days” lie ahead for Golden State.

The Dubs were out-rebounded 61-42 Wednesday night by the visiting OKC Thunder, en route to a deflating 123-95 loss.

Kevin Durant says this is a “different group from last year” and that the defending NBA champs will eventually figure things out.

Questions mount as the Warriors slog through their longest losing streak of the Steve Kerr era. https://t.co/ZSs2rbrE9Y — Connor Letourneau (@Con_Chron) November 22, 2018

Per the San Fran Chronicle:

TV cameras caught several players, blank expressions on their face, standing idly as head coach Steve Kerr took his seat in the center of the huddle. It was a telling scene on a night Golden State was routed 123-95 by the Thunder at Oracle Arena: With (Draymond) Green and Stephen Curry (left groin strain) limited to bench roles, the Warriors appear rudderless, having now lost four in a row for the first time since Feb. 26-March 2, 2013. “We’ve got better days ahead,” Kerr said. “But right now, we’re just in a tough go.” After taking Thursday off for Thanksgiving, Golden State will host a Portland team Friday that sits second in the Western Conference. The Warriors, who don’t expect Curry to come back until at least early next week, are left hoping Green can make a quick recovery.

