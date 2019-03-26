Steve Nash: Luka Doncic an ‘Incredibly Unique Player, Historically’

by March 26, 2019
569

Luka Doncic is an “incredibly unique player, historically” according to Steve Nash.

The Hall of Fame point guard says Doncic’s skill set is rarely (if ever) seen in a player his age.

“Think of a 6-7 Steve Nash,” Mavs owner Mark Cuban said after drafting the rookie last June.

Per The Dallas Morning News:

“Shew,” Nash said when asked about Doncic. “He’s phenomenal. Just an incredible basketball player. Skill. Ability. Size. Feel. He can do so many things on the basketball court and has such a skill-set that’s so great and versatile.”

Then Nash took his appraisal of 20-year-old Doncic a step further.

“He’s an incredibly unique player, historically, already, at a young age,” he said. “As far as his uniqueness and accuracy and ability to make plays off the dribble with his size? We just don’t see that. Especially at his age.”

Nash was inducted into the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame on Sept. 7, along with another former Mavericks point guard, Jason Kidd, who in December told The News after his first live look at Doncic: “He’s way beyond being 19 years old [Doncic turned 20 in February), just his feels and his mannerisms, always in control. I think he really understands the game. He’s got a great basketball I.Q.”

Related Mark Cuban Wants Kristaps Porzingis and Luka Doncic ‘Together for the Next 20 Years’

     
You Might Also Like

‘My Vote Would Be for Him’: Donovan Mitchell Says Trae Young is the Rookie of the Year

22 hours ago
902

DeMarcus Cousins Reveals He’s Been Called Racial Slurs By Fans

24 hours ago
2,651

Chris Bosh: Miami Super Team ‘Put Pressure’ on Kevin Durant to Join Warriors

4 days ago
13,633

Klay Thompson: ‘It Would Be Awesome to Make All-Defensive Team’

4 days ago
2,524

Dirk Nowitzki Moves Past Wilt Chamberlain on NBA’s All-Time Scoring List

1 week ago
1,454
curry thompson warriors post up

Post Up: Curry, Thompson Lead Warriors To Blowout Win in OKC 💦

1 week ago
3,824

TRENDING


Most Recent

Nico Mannion RUNNING THE SHOW at McDonald’s All-American Practice Day 2! 🍔

2 hours ago
46

Giannis Antetokounmpo Doesn’t Want to Think About MVP Race

2 hours ago
145

Steve Nash: Luka Doncic an ‘Incredibly Unique Player, Historically’

3 hours ago
569

Sharife Cooper Goes the DISTANCE vs. His Pops | SLAM Practice

4 hours ago
22

BIG ENERGY: Boban Marjanovic Has Been Acting Up 😤

5 hours ago
2,066