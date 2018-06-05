Steven Adams contacted the OKC Thunder to inform them he had accidentally liked an Instagram comment disparaging teammate Carmelo Anthony.

A graphic asked fans to name the most valuable Thunder player, and the big fella’s account liked a comment saying “All of them except Melo.”

Anthony, 34, was traded to OKC last September and put a career-low 16.2 points per game during a frustrating season.

