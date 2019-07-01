The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal with Hornets big man Frank Kaminsky, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 26-year-old will slot into the team’s room exception, worth $10 million over two years.

Kaminsky was not extended a qualifying offer by the Hornets this season so was able to line up a deal with Phoenix as an unrestricted free agent. In 47 games for Charlotte in 2018-19, Kaminsky averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Kaminsky saw his role with the Hornets decrease last season after playing slightly more minutes the previous two seasons. He’ll provide additional depth and veteran leadership on a young Suns roster.