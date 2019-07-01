Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

by July 01, 2019
388
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

The Phoenix Suns have agreed to a deal with Hornets big man Frank Kaminsky, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 26-year-old will slot into the team’s room exception, worth $10 million over two years.

Kaminsky was not extended a qualifying offer by the Hornets this season so was able to line up a deal with Phoenix as an unrestricted free agent. In 47 games for Charlotte in 2018-19, Kaminsky averaged 8.6 points and 3.5 rebounds per game.

Kaminsky saw his role with the Hornets decrease last season after playing slightly more minutes the previous two seasons. He’ll provide additional depth and veteran leadership on a young Suns roster.

    
You Might Also Like
Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers

Pacers, Edmond Sumner Agree To Three-Year Deal

49 mins ago
40

Warriors to Retire Kevin Durant’s #35 Jersey

50 mins ago
344
Alec Burks of the Sacramento Kings

Alec Burks, Thunder Agree To Deal

57 mins ago
878

Mavs Re-Sign Veteran J.J. Barea On One-Year Deal

1 hour ago
69
Richaun Holmes of the Phoenix Suns

Richaun Holmes, Kings To Sign Two-Year Deal

1 hour ago
156
Wesley Matthews of the Indiana Pacers

Bucks Agree To Deal With Veteran Wing Wesley Matthews

1 hour ago
874

TRENDING


Most Recent

Jimmy Butler Sign-And-Trade Evolves Into Four-Team Deal

23 mins ago
272
Edmond Sumner of the Indiana Pacers

Pacers, Edmond Sumner Agree To Three-Year Deal

49 mins ago
40

Warriors to Retire Kevin Durant’s #35 Jersey

50 mins ago
344
Alec Burks of the Sacramento Kings

Alec Burks, Thunder Agree To Deal

57 mins ago
878
Frank Kaminsky of the Charlotte Hornets

Suns Agree To Two-Year Deal With Frank Kaminsky

1 hour ago
388