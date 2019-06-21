Suns Guard Tyler Johnson Picks Up 2019-20 Player Option

June 21, 2019
Tyler Johnson of the Phoenix Suns

Phoenix Suns guard Tyler Johnson has picked up his 2019-20 player option with the Suns, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports. The 27-year-old will earn $19.3 million in the backloaded four-year deal he signed as a restricted free agent in 2016.

Johnson averaged 11.1 points, 4.2 assists and 4.0 rebounds per game in 13 games with Phoenix last season. The Suns acquired the guard from the Miami Heat in a deal at the trade deadline.

Johnson will approach training camp with the Suns for the first time and look to provide leadership for the young club under new head coach Monty Williams.

    
