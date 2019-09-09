Suns To Sign Haywood Highsmith To Exhibit 10 Deal

by September 09, 2019
146
Haywood Highsmith of the Philadelphia 76ers

MOST RECENT

The Phoenix Suns are expected to ink 22-year-old forward Haywood Highsmith to an exhibit 10 contract, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports. Highsmith spent the 2018-19 campaign split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats on a two-way deal.

The Wheeling Jesuit University product averaged 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during his G League opportunities last season and will now have financial incentive to stick with Phoenix’s affiliate in Northern Arizona.

Given that the Suns already have 15 guaranteed contracts that they can bring into the regular season, Highsmith will have his work cut out for him making the team’s standard roster, but they do have one two-way slot available.

    
You Might Also Like
Moses Brown of UCLA

Blazers Sign Moses Brown To Training Camp Deal

3 hours ago
476

Celtics Add Kaiser Gates To Training Camp Roster

4 days ago
2,963

Hornets Signing Ahmed Hill To Two-Way Deal

5 days ago
294
William McDowell-White

William McDowell-White’s Rockets Deal Converted To Two-Way

5 days ago
1,221
Shamorie Ponds of the St. John's Red Storm

Rockets Temporarily Convert Shamorie Ponds’ Deal Into Two-Way

5 days ago
4,402
Devon Hall of the Oklahoma City Thunder

Devon Hall, Thunder Reach Agreement On Two-Way

5 days ago
393

TRENDING


Most Recent

LeBron James Told Lakers to Make Anthony Davis ‘Focal Point’ of the Offense

2 hours ago
553
Moses Brown of UCLA

Blazers Sign Moses Brown To Training Camp Deal

3 hours ago
476

Kemba Walker & Myles Turner Lead Team USA over Brazil at FIBA World Cup 🇺🇸

3 hours ago
112
DeMarcus Cousins of the Golden State Warriors

Lakers Apply For Disabled Player Exception Following DeMarcus Cousins Injury

3 hours ago
1,127
Haywood Highsmith of the Philadelphia 76ers

Suns To Sign Haywood Highsmith To Exhibit 10 Deal

5 hours ago
146

Anthony Davis: ‘This Summer I Improved the Most on My 3-Ball’

14 hours ago
2,028