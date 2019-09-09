Suns To Sign Haywood Highsmith To Exhibit 10 Deal

The Phoenix Suns are expected to ink 22-year-old forward Haywood Highsmith to an exhibit 10 contract, Gina Mizell of The Athletic reports. Highsmith spent the 2018-19 campaign split between the Philadelphia 76ers and Delaware Blue Coats on a two-way deal.

The Wheeling Jesuit University product averaged 12.2 points and 6.8 rebounds per game during his G League opportunities last season and will now have financial incentive to stick with Phoenix’s affiliate in Northern Arizona.

Given that the Suns already have 15 guaranteed contracts that they can bring into the regular season, Highsmith will have his work cut out for him making the team’s standard roster, but they do have one two-way slot available.