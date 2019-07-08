Suns Waive Kyle Korver

by July 08, 2019
153

In an expected move, the Suns have waived Kyle Korver, as the NBA’s transaction log indicates. Korver’s $7.5 million deal was only guaranteed for $3.44 million and Phoenix waived him to accommodate its free agent signings.

Korver ended the season on the Jazz. He was traded to the Grizzlies as part of the Mike Conley deal before he was acquired by the Suns in the Josh Jackson trade.

The Lakers, Bucks, and Sixers were previously linked to the veteran wing. Korver will clear waivers on Wednesday evening.

  
You Might Also Like

Russell Westbrook Would Welcome Trade

56 mins ago
393

Timberwolves Claim Tyrone Wallace Off Waivers

1 hour ago
227

Magic Johnson: ‘In a Perfect World, You’d Love to Have Kawhi’

2 hours ago
2,566

Dennis Smith Jr: New York Knicks ‘Can Hit the Playoffs’

3 hours ago
388

Patrick McCaw To Re-Sign With The Raptors

3 hours ago
307

Lou Williams, Jaylen Brown & Sharife Cooper Were HOOPIN’ at ATL Pro-Am 😤

3 hours ago
128

TRENDING


Most Recent

Suns Waive Kyle Korver

26 mins ago
153

Russell Westbrook Would Welcome Trade

56 mins ago
393

Timberwolves Claim Tyrone Wallace Off Waivers

1 hour ago
227

Magic Johnson: ‘In a Perfect World, You’d Love to Have Kawhi’

2 hours ago
2,566

Dennis Smith Jr: New York Knicks ‘Can Hit the Playoffs’

3 hours ago
388

Patrick McCaw To Re-Sign With The Raptors

3 hours ago
307