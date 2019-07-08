In an expected move, the Suns have waived Kyle Korver, as the NBA’s transaction log indicates. Korver’s $7.5 million deal was only guaranteed for $3.44 million and Phoenix waived him to accommodate its free agent signings.

Korver ended the season on the Jazz. He was traded to the Grizzlies as part of the Mike Conley deal before he was acquired by the Suns in the Josh Jackson trade.

The Lakers, Bucks, and Sixers were previously linked to the veteran wing. Korver will clear waivers on Wednesday evening.