T-Wolves Glad Karl-Anthony Towns ‘Stood His Ground’ vs Joel Embiid

Karl Anthony Towns received plaudits from his Timberwolves teammates following a Wednesday night brawl with Sixers big man Joel Embiid.

Despite Minnesota’s 117-95 road loss in Philly, players were happy KAT “stood his ground.”

After being ejected, the two centers engaged in a late-night war of words, to everyone’s amusement.

That tough guy act ain’t cutting it …. you know what you are.. you know what you’ve always been>>> A PUSSY (SAY IT LOUDER FOR PEOPLE IN THE BACK) Been kicking your ass and pretty please make the playoffs before you talk. It’s a known thing that I OWN YOU. @KarlTowns pic.twitter.com/Izqwk3pEnM

Per The Athletic and Star Tribune:

“Good for KAT,” one Timberwolf texted from the locker room. “I’m happy he stood his ground.”

[Jeff] Teague had perhaps the most revealing quote of the night when it came to the fight.

“As you can see tonight, he’s got a lot of fight in him,” Teague said. “Last year, I wouldn’t say he wouldn’t do that or he would’ve took it, but he’s here to make a statement. I think tonight it just showed a lot of heart.

“I’m riding with him.”