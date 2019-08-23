T-Wolves GM: Andrew Wiggins Has ‘Got to Be a Main Contributor’

Andrew Wiggins has “got to be a main contributor,” according to Minnesota Timberwolves president of basketball operations Gersson Rosas.

Rosas says Wiggins needs to play a more consistent brand of basketball heading into his sixth NBA season.

The inconsistent play of Andrew Wiggins was a popular topic for Timberwolves boss Gersson Rosas to address Thursday at the Great Minnesota Get-Together. Story from @ChristopherHine at the fair. https://t.co/IOTdhhXrfa — Star Tribune Sports (@StribSports) August 23, 2019

Minny’s braintrust is hopeful the 24-year-old can thrive in head coach Ryan Saunders‘ system and create a formidable 1-2 punch with All-Star big man Karl-Anthony Towns.

Per The Star Tribune:

“Andrew in particular with his talent and physical abilities, the potential he’s shows, we’ve got to get that on a more consistent basis,” Rosas said. “He’s focused on it as well. In order for us to have the success we want to have, he’s got to be a main contributor. He understands that, we understand that.” To Rosas, some factors that contribute to this inconsistency has been out of Wiggins’ control, like the number of coaches he has had during his young career. Rosas is hopeful having Ryan Saunders as his head coach, along with the changes the Wolves are making in terms of player development, will remove that uncertainty from the equation. “To be fair to him, he needs some continuity in terms of coaching, philosophy, strategy and style of play,” Rosas said. “We think he’s going to be one of the better beneficiaries of this style of play. His physical tools, talent and skill. We do feel there’s a lot of upside for him. He’s worked very hard this summer. He’s been committed to everything that we’ve done.”

