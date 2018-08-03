USA Basketball Training Camp: Full Scrimmage Highlights 🇺🇸

Members of the USA Basketball Men’s National Team did not hold back during their scrimmage runs during training camp last week in Las Vegas.

Kevin Durant seemingly scored the ball any time he had the rock. Rockets teammates James Harden and Eric Gordon lit it up on the perimeter.

Russell Westbrook and Paul George got to the basket at will. John Wall, Devin Booker, DeMar DeRozan, Victor Oladipo, Kemba Walker and others got into the action at the star-studded training camp.

