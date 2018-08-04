Team World Gets the 96-92 Win in the #NBAAfricaGame 🎥

by August 04, 2018
226

In the third annual #NBAAfricaGame, Team World secured the 96-92 victory over Team Africa, led by Danilo Gallinari’s  23 points and 8 rebounds. For Team Africa, All-Star Joel Embiid put up 24 points and 8 boards.

Peep some of the best highlights below:

