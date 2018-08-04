Team World Gets the 96-92 Win in the #NBAAfricaGame 🎥

In the third annual #NBAAfricaGame, Team World secured the 96-92 victory over Team Africa, led by Danilo Gallinari’s 23 points and 8 rebounds. For Team Africa, All-Star Joel Embiid put up 24 points and 8 boards.
Peep some of the best highlights below:
Harrison Barnes buries 3 triples for game-high 9 in the first quarter on ESPN2! #NBAAfricaGame pic.twitter.com/dm5OlI44na
— NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2018
WE 👀 YOU, JaVale! #NBAAfricaGame (🎥: @NBA) pic.twitter.com/WP1DTf4WRj
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 4, 2018
That ain’t fair, @JoelEmbiid 🔥 (via @NBA) pic.twitter.com/uAX3xPIe4P
— SLAM (@SLAMonline) August 4, 2018
Not much has changed for @JoelEmbiid 😂#NBAAfricaGame pic.twitter.com/eqsgkIyXz6
— NBA TV (@NBATV) August 4, 2018
10x All-Star @CarmeloAnthony addresses the crowd in South Africa at the 2018 #NBAAfricaGame! #ThisIsWhyWePlay pic.twitter.com/Zw0FMCdt0D
— NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2018
For 200,000 Rand to the Nelson Mandela Foundation from the @nba & @thenbpa! #ThisIsWhyWePlay @JoelEmbiid @officialmutombo #NBAAfricaGame pic.twitter.com/bdPgiBvfwu
— NBA (@NBA) August 4, 2018
RELATED
Joel Embiid Not Worried About Philly’s Free Agency Letdown