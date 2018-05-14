Every Team’s Odds In The 2018 NBA Draft Lottery

For the fans of 16 NBA teams, the postseason marks a time of hope for a championship run. For the remaining 14 fanbases, it marks a period of waiting for a day that has the potential to bring their franchise back to life: the NBA Draft Lottery.

This year’s lottery features a mix of team’s with different goals — organizations like the Dallas Mavericks and Memphis Grizzlies are looking to return to their expected contention, franchises like the New York Knicks are looking for the next Patrick Ewing that’ll pull them out of the cellar while the Cleveland Cavaliers and Philadelphia 76ers hope to vault to the top of the preseason power rankings.

Each team’s odds at the No. 1 overall pick and a top-3 selection are listed below, via Tankathon.

  1. Phoenix Suns: 64.2%, 25.0%
  2. Memphis Grizzlies: 55.8%, 19.9%
  3. Dallas Mavericks: 42.6%, 13.8%
  4. Atlanta Hawks: 42.3%, 13.7%
  5. Orlando Magic: 29.1%, 8.8%
  6. Chicago Bulls: 18.3%, 5.3%
  7. Sacramento Kings: 18.3%, 5.3%
  8. Cleveland Cavaliers (via BKN): 9.9%, 2.8%
  9. New York Knicks: 6.1%, 1.7%
  10. Philadelphia 76ers (via LAL): 4.0%, 1.1%
  11. Charlotte Hornets: 2.9%, 0.8%
  12. Los Angeles Clippers (via DET): 2.5%, 0.7%
  13. Los Angeles Clippers: 2.2%, 0.6%
  14. Denver Nuggets: 1.8%, 0.5%
 
