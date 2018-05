Terry Rozier says the Celtics got a much-needed wake-up call after a 86-116 Game 3 blowout loss in Cleveland.

At practice on Sunday, Rozier said Boston “needed to get our butts whooped” in order to bring the team back to reality (starting at 2:10):

“We needed to get our butts whooped, come back to reality and take care of business on Monday.” […]

“I feel like we needed this to get us back, to get us ready for Monday.”