Terry Rozier: ‘I Might Have to Go. I Put Up With a Lot This Year’

Terry Rozier will be a restricted free agent this summer, and believes his time in Boston may be up.

Rozier, 25, says he “might have to go” if the Celtics come back next season with the same roster.

Scary Terry admits he struggled to fit in with Kyrie Irving—after putting up 16.5 points, 5.3 assists and 4.8 rebounds per game in the playoffs last season with the All-Star point guard teammate sidelined by injury—and adds that head coach Brad Stevens had a tough time managing such a talent-laden squad.

“No, I might have to go. I might have to go. I put up with a lot this year so I said what I said after this season. I think we all know I’m not trying to step into that again,” he said. He was asked Tuesday to expand on his comments to Yahoo Sports after the Celtics were eliminated from the playoffs by the Milwaukee Bucks that he “sacrificed the most out of anybody” on the team this season. “I sacrificed obviously my talent the most,” he said. “I think me being out there and giving my full style of play, how Terry Rozier play. I feel like I couldn’t be that person this year.” He acknowledged that coach Brad Stevens had a tough job this season with this Celtics squad. “I feel like along with the coaches treating Gordon [Hayward] and Kyrie, I wouldn’t say different than everybody else, but I just feel like they treated them like they was on that level where there were no adjustments that could be made because they are who they are,” he said. “We never figured it out. We never figured it out after that.”

