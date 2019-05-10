Terry Rozier: ‘I Sacrificed the Most Out of Anybody’

Terry Rozier says he “sacrificed the most out of anybody” during Boston’s disappointing season.

Rozier, 25, considers himself a “top point guard in this league” and saw his role diminish after emerging in last summer’s playoff run.

Marcus Smart pushed back against the suggestion that All-Star PG Kyrie Irving was to blame for the Celtics’ shortcomings.

Marcus Smart on the notion that Kyrie Irving’s leadership ruined the Celtics: “Bullshit. That’s bullshit.” pic.twitter.com/xWPKIxp2Bw — Nicole Yang (@nicolecyang) May 9, 2019

“Everybody was running around with their heads cut off, like chickens,” backup point guard Terry Rozier III told Yahoo Sports. “Coach was in a tough position, one of the toughest positions, dealing with all these guys with attitudes, all that sh–. Guys that’s All-Stars, guys getting paid a lot of money, guys trying to get paid. It’s tough.” Rozier said he saw it on the first day of training camp, so many talented players who could make a case for bigger roles. “I feel like I sacrificed the most, but I’d do it any day for this team,” Rozier told Yahoo Sports. “A lot of things weren’t fair to me, but it’s not about me. That’s why I don’t bitch and complain.” It’s hard to ignore the self-induced noise when the back of your jersey might as well say “future trade asset” and the front office does very little to quell the speculation. “I don’t give a f— what nobody say, I sacrificed the most out of anybody. I’m a top point guard in this league. I feel like it’s a fresh start, whether I’m here or whether I’m gone,” said Rozier, a star last postseason in Irving’s absence who’s about to hit restricted free agency in July.

