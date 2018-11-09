Terry Rozier ‘Not Complaining’ About Reduced Role in Boston

by November 09, 2018
308

With a healthy Kyrie Irving back in the lineup, Terry Rozier has seen his minutes go down this season, but he insists that he is “not complaining” about his role in Boston.

Naturally, reports have begun to bubble up about rival teams circling the Celtics about a possible trade.

President of basketball of ops Danny Ainge recently said that Rozier has “vented” to him about playing time.

Per the Boston Herald:

“Well, what Danny said makes sense because he knows me,” said Rozier, who shot down the perception that he’s unhappy. “If you don’t know me, then you probably think I’d say something like that. I woke up to the news just like you woke up to the news. I don’t know where it came from, but like I said, I’m happy to be in this position where I’m at, to be playing on a team that’s mentioned to have a chance to be in the championship, so I’m not really worried what’s being said. But Danny knows. And that’s why he said what he said.”

Asked about [The Athletic’s Shams Charania] seven teams report, Rozier smiled and said, “That’s how it should be. There should be more. I’m blessed to be putting on this uniform, representing this organization every day, so I have no complaints. At all.”

Rozier freely admits, though, that his role change — he shined in his starting role throughout the playoffs — has required an adjustment.

“I go from starting in the playoffs to coming off the bench, I’m pretty sure it’s not easy for nobody,” he said. “I’m not complaining, and if you know me, I’ve never been one to complain — I would never go to the media or bring out the unhappy thing, I would never do that. Like I said, people who know me know I wouldn’t do that. I’ve never been a selfish type of person, selfish player. You can tell the way I play I’m all about team, we, everything. Everything will be alright. It’s not as bad as people make it seem.”

Related
Terry Rozier Not Concerned about Return to Bench

    
You Might Also Like
jaylen brown celtics too cool
NBA

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Playing ‘A Little Too Cool’

3 hours ago
286
SLAMTV

Kyrie Irving Leads Celtics to Epic 22-Point Comeback in Phoenix

7 hours ago
688
The Post Up

Post Up: Kyrie Irving and Devin Booker Combine for 7️⃣7️⃣ in Epic Overtime Duel

15 hours ago
1,301
NBA

Kyrie Irving Discusses Leaving Cleveland: ‘I Knew I Needed a Change’

1 day ago
8,916
NBA

‘I Felt Disrespected’: Kyrie Irving Justifies Throwing Ball into Stands

2 days ago
4,330
NBA

Kyrie Irving Fined $25K for Throwing Ball into Stands

3 days ago
2,465
On the Rise

TRENDING


Most Recent
Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry on Taking Charges: ‘That’s My Energizing Play’

41 mins ago
67

Stephen Curry: Bucks ‘Very Similar’ to Pre-Championship Warriors

57 mins ago
236

‘You Wanna Have a Legacy?’: Clippers Owner Makes Pitch to Free Agents

1 hour ago
343

Terry Rozier ‘Not Complaining’ About Reduced Role in Boston

2 hours ago
308
jaylen brown celtics too cool

Jaylen Brown: Celtics Playing ‘A Little Too Cool’

3 hours ago
286