Terry Rozier Not Concerned about Return to Bench

With Kyrie Irving‘s impending return to the lineup, Terry Rozier said that he’s fine with returning to the bench this season.

While at his youth basketball camp on Saturday, Rozier added that all Celtics players—not just him—will have to sacrifice in order to win a Championship. Via ESPN’s Chris Forsberg:

“I’m not worried about [my role]. Kinda control what I can control. We all got one goal and that’s to win. We all get love when we win. That should be everybody’s mindset. It’s going to be a lot of fun. “If you want to win a Championship, that’s what it’s going to take—sacrifice. […] We’re all going to have one goal and it’s going to lead us to the promised land.”

